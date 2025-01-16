LONDON, Jan 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met industry players and institutional investors on the third day of his working visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

Anwar held a roundtable meeting with several UK-based companies involved in various fields such as wealth management, investment, and sovereign wealth fund.

Among the firms at the session moderated by CIMB Group chief executive officer Novan Amiruddin were Colchester Global Investors, Abrdn Plc, Manulife Investment Management (Europe) Ltd, Amundi Asset Management, KPM Asset Management, Wellington Management, Redwheel Partners Ltd, and Schroders Investment Management.

Anwar was accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Also present were Bank Negara Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour and Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican. — Bernama