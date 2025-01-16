SUBANG JAYA, Jan 16 – A man in his 20s has been arrested for rape after a 14-year-old girl he had befriended was confirmed to be pregnant.

According Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, the crime was discovered when a doctor reported the matter to the police after confirming the girl to be 10 weeks’ pregnant.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim had become acquainted with the suspect, a local man in his 20s, in November 2024.

“Their relationship reportedly escalated, leading to sexual activity at the suspect's residence,” he said in a statement.

The age of sexual consent for girls in Malaysia is 16 years’’’' old.

He said the case is being investigated as rape under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

“We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward to the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters,” said ACP Wan Azlan.