KOTA KINABALU, Jan 2 — Graphic artist Fahmi Reza has turned his recent lockup experience at the Penampang police station into a biting satire, sharing a “review” online after being remanded over a satirical graphic featuring Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman.

On Facebook, the outspoken activist described his 2.5m x 3m cell, which he dubbed the “TYT Suite,” as “super comfy” with a toilet that “even had a door,” contrasting it with alleged conditions in other stations.

“At Hotel Dang Wangi, the toilet doesn’t even have a door!” he quipped, referring to the Dang Wangi police station.

Fahmi, known for his artistic critiques of political figures, highlighted the cell’s cleanliness and “cosy” floor, playfully praising the purple lockup attire as “comfortable on the skin” and “not hot at all.”

He also joked about the adjacent cell being a “mini K-box”, where detainees reportedly sang rock songs freely — leading to “good vibes”.

“The staff and manager’s service at the hotel was top-notch,” Fahmi wrote, tongue firmly in cheek, referring to the professionalism of the police staff.

He noted how his breakfast was delivered “still hot” to his cell, claiming it was as fresh as “straight from the kitchen.”

His post escalated the humour when he credited the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department for supposedly sponsoring a free “return flight” to Kuala Lumpur and free “airport shuttle” provided by Immigration officers — to describe his eventual release and deportation.

Fahmi’s graphic, which triggered the investigation, reportedly mocked the new Sabah governor, leading to his arrest under the Sedition Act.

The activist, no stranger to controversy, ended his post by expressing his “eagerness” to return to Penampang should the opportunity arise.