KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Penang government has rescheduled its state-level Chap Goh Meh celebration to February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

Originally set for February 12, the date was also changed to ease traffic and crowd congestion during the Thaipusam festival, which begins on February 11.

According to The Star, Penang tourism committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the decision was to better manage the influx of over a million visitors expected during the week.

“That is why we decided to postpone one of the events to better manage the crowd. We hope that those in Penang during that period will make plans to avoid the traffic gridlock.” Wong was quoted as saying.

The Chap Goh Meh celebration at the Esplanade is expected to draw 20,000 visitors, featuring activities such as orange tossing, lion dances, and dondang sayang performances.

Street food stalls selling local and halal delicacies will operate from 5pm until midnight, culminating in a fireworks show.

Chap Goh Meh traditionally marks the end of the Lunar New Year, with unmarried women tossing mandarin oranges into water bodies in search of love.