KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The cost of road repairs due to floods following the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) has reached RM101.57 million, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said it involved road repair costs in the states of Peninsular Malaysia totaling RM45.37 million covering periodic repairs of pavement, periodic non-pavement, bridges and traffic lights as well as street lights.

He said in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, road repairs due to floods involved a cost of RM56.2 million covering periodic repairs of pavement and periodic non-pavement.

At the same time, Nanta said the cost of repairing slope collapses in nine locations, two each in Kelantan and Terengganu and five in Perak, amounted to approximately RM41 million.

“There may be some that have not been reported, we are always receiving reports. We have also mobilised the Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia Disaster Operations Room or BiGBen,” he told reporters after attending the Monthly Assembly of the Ministry of Works (KKR) here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nanta proposed that a merit system be implemented to measure the level of performance of concession companies and contractors in the implementation of tasks, thus increasing their accountability.

He said further research on the system would be discussed more comprehensively at the KKR management level with the concessionaires and contractors so that a consensus could be reached to realise its implementation.

“This is not the first time it has been discussed, so for me it would be good if we use the merit system because we have to benchmark. So, if we use the merit system, it might encourage them to be more diligent in carrying out their responsibilities.

“Let us do the research first, now we will study how when we use the system it would be fairer,” he said.

Earlier, Nanta, when delivering his message at the assembly, said that apart from the merit system, the management of each project would also be monitored transparently from the planning phase to the maintenance phase.

“We can also utilise the big data system to analyse project performance and identify potential improvements before problems arise. “With more systematic management, we are confident that every project implemented will have maximum impact on the community and the country,” he said. — Bernama