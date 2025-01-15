KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — There was a slight increase in the number of flood evacuees in Johor, while the figures in Perak, Pahang, and Sarawak remain unchanged as of 8 am today.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) chairman Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani reported that 1,097 individuals from 329 families are currently sheltered in 12 temporary relief centres (PPS) across four districts, up from 1,092 recorded last night.

“Kluang has the highest number of evacuees at 415, while Pontian (354), Kota Tinggi (275), and Johor Bahru (53) remain unchanged.

“Jalan Mawai Lama (Rumah Burung) in Kota Tinggi remains completely closed to all types of vehicles due to flooding, with no alternative routes available,” he said in a statement today.

Azmi noted that the weather forecast this morning for Muar, Pontian, Batu Pahat, and Kota Tinggi is cloudy.

In PERAK, the number of flood evacuees remains at 31, comprising nine families from Kampung Padang Serai, Kampung Kasi, and Kampung Pengkalan Damar in Manjung.



According to the JPBN secretariat, they are housed at the Sekolah Agama Rakyat PPS in Padang Serai.

Meanwhile, JPBN reported that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) installed two water pumps in Kampung Padang Serai on Jan 10 to drain stagnant floodwater in the area.

The state DID also noted that the water levels at Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak and Sungai Perak in Bagan Datuk are at the alert levels of 165.42 m and 2.38 m, respectively, compared to the normal levels of 165.10 m and one m.

Additionally, the Public Works Department announced that route A018, Jalan Bota Kiri heading towards Jambatan Dato’ Sagor, is open to only heavy vehicles due to rising water levels of approximately 0.6 m.

In PAHANG, the the Social Welfare Department’s Infobencana app stated that the number of evacuees at Balai Raya Kampung Jawa, Rompin remains unchanged at 186 individuals from 43 families.

Over in SARAWAK, the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 20, all housed at the PPS in Dewan Kompleks Sukan Kanowit. — Bernama