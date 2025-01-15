SIBU, Jan 15 — The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Air Unit on Monday transported a critically-ill child patient from Sibu Hospital to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching for further treatment.

Bomba Sibu chief Andy Alie said their helicopter departed Sibu Hospital at 10.30am and landed at Bomba Sarawak Headquarters in Kuching an hour later.

“The patient, a four-year-old boy, was then transported to SGH in an ambulance, accompanied by his father, medical officer and a staff nurse,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

According to a letter from Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu, the patient is diagnosed with strep pneumoniae sepsis.

The patient was admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of Sibu Hospital but required further treatment at SGH.

The letter stated that due to the patient’s condition, it was unsuitable for him to be transported in an ambulance, which would take approximately five to six hours from Sibu Hospital to SGH, and that the only suitable more of transportation was by helicopter.

Meanwhile, Sibu Hospital in a post on Facebook extended its appreciation to Bomba.

“Biggest thanks to Sarawak Bomba for their timely assistance to medevac a young patient to be referred from Sibu Hospital to Sarawak General Hospital.

“We hope to reciprocate your kindness in the future,” read the post. — The Borneo Post





