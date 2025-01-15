SHAH ALAM, Jan 15 — The Information Technology Department director of the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of accepting a bribe of RM3,500 from a contractor six years ago.

According to the charge sheet, Nor Hasyimah Tamziz, 50, allegedly used her position to receive RM3,500 from the 54-year-old male contractor at a bank branch in Klang on May 9, 2019.

She was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin proposed bail of RM10,000 with additional conditions, including that the accused surrender her passport to the court and report to the Selangor MACC office at the beginning of every month.

However, her lawyer V. Ayasamy appealed to the court to reduce the bail to RM5,000, considering that his client has to support four children.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin then set the bail at RM8,000 with one surety, allowed the additional conditions and fixed 5 May for case mention. — Bernama