KAJANG, Jan 14 — Conducting widespread urine tests at concert venues is impractical and challenging, according to the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

Speaking to reporters after the agency’s monthly assembly and his keynote address here today, Ruslin said the process of conducting such screenings to detect drug abuse requires time and cannot be carried out indiscriminately.

“We can conduct random tests, but to screen everyone in attendance, we find that to be impractical,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Ruslin emphasised that the AADK’s focus is more on enforcement and preventive measures, including anti-drug campaigns at concert venues.

He added that messages on the dangers of drug use could also be included on concert tickets, while discussions with organisers are being planned to resolve this issue, as only a small segment of concertgoers are involved in drug abuse.

In his speech earlier, Ruslin revealed that drug abuse cases recorded an alarming increase of 31.6 per cent as of September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with 169,691 offenders detected.

The 19-to-39 age group made up the majority of offenders, accounting for 98,977 cases, he said. Amphetamine-type stimulants such as methamphetamine, yaba pills, and ecstasy were the most abused substances, followed by opiates.

Ruslin said the rising trend highlights the severity of the drug abuse problem, which requires more aggressive and innovative strategies to tackle effectively.

He added that the AADK is currently developing an Anti-Drug Communication Plan to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information to assist those affected by substance abuse.