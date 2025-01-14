SEREMBAN, Jan 14 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli heads the list of 555 recipients of the Negeri Sembilan state awards and medals in conjunction with the 77th birthday of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, today.

The Pandan MP, who is also the deputy president of PKR, receives the Darjah Seri Setia Negeri Sembilan Yang Amat Cemerlang (SSNS), which carries the title of Datuk Seri.

Five individuals are recipients of the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Negeri Sembilan (DPNS), which carries the title of Datuk, including Chief Executive Officer of Summit Ascent Holding Limited Datuk Chua Ming Huat and the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman.

Also receiving the award are three members of the Negeri Sembilan State Executive Council, namely Mustapha Nagoor, Noorzunita Begum Mohd Ibrahim, and Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman.

Trustee of Yayasan Munarah, S Sheranjiv, receives the Darjah Setia Tuanku Muhriz Yang Amat Gemilang (DSTM), which also carries the title of Datuk.

The Darjah Setia Bakti Negeri Sembilan (DBNS), which also carries the title of Datuk, has 25 recipients, including the Director of Information Warfare, Royal Signals Regiment, Brigadier General Dr Adnan Ajis; Executive Director of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health Ayop Salleh; Juasseh Assemblyman Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid; and Director of the Negeri Sembilan Public Works Department, Ir Wan Hasnan Wan Musa.

Tuanku Muhriz also bestows the Darjah Setia Negeri Sembilan (DNS) to 28 recipients, the Darjah Tuanku Muhriz (DTM) (four recipients), the Darjah Pekerti Terpilih (DPT) (25) and the Ahli Setia Negeri Sembilan (ANS) (73).

Meanwhile, three individuals receive the Setiawan Tuanku Muhriz (STM), Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang Masyarakat (PMC) (130), Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) (227), Bentara Tuanku Muhriz (BTM) (19), and the Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL) (14).

The first session of the award ceremony takes place at the Balairong Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti, today, with the second session scheduled for Jan 20 and the third on Jan 25. — Bernama