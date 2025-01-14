KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The federal government has increased the annual Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) payments to RM2,100 for 2025, up from RM1,200 in 2024, benefiting impoverished households nationwide.

In an announcement today, the Finance Ministry said disbursements via MyKad will now also be extended to Sabah and Sarawak, ensuring that 700,000 recipients across Malaysia receive support starting January 15, 2025.

Monthly payments will be disbursed through MyKad, beginning with RM100 from January to March and increasing to RM200 from April to December.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the increase reflects the government's commitment to equity and efficient aid delivery through digital tools.

"Upholding the principles of equity and human values embedded within the Madani Economic Framework, this financial restructuring ensures that its benefits are widely shared with the people.

“The Madani Government is committed to using advanced digital technology to ensure that assistance is distributed in an easily understandable and user-friendly manner," he said.

The initiative is part of a record RM13 billion allocation in the 2025 budget for SARA and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), compared to RM10 billion last year.

Recipients can use the MyKad-linked funds to purchase essentials, including food, hygiene products, and school supplies, at over 1,200 registered retail outlets nationwide.

The programme has also been expanded to include an additional 4.7 million STR beneficiaries, raising the total number of recipients to 5.4 million.

The Ministry of Finance has urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information and to be wary of fraudulent links regarding the programme.