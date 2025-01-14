KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Police have verified the claimed marriage of a minister’s son in a neighbouring country last year, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

According to Berita Harian, police investigators were able to confirm that the certificate issue last September for the marriage is genuine.

Razarudin said the marriage had not been known as the couple had eloped.

“When such an issue arises, even their friends didn’t know... they didn’t want to make it public because they were afraid it would hurt their family,” he was quoted as saying.

The IGP also said previously that the investigation into a minister’s son for alleged criminal intimidation was complete.

The allegations first emerged on social media, claiming the minister’s son had impregnated a woman and later threatened her to force her into having an abortion.

After the allegations mounted, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail broke his silence by saying his son would face the full brunt of the law if the latter is found to have committed any crimes.