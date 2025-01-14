KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The police will assess whether to extend the remand period or complete the investigation into four individuals, including a top management officer of a local broadcasting company, who are suspected of being involved in a money laundering case.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said this depends on the needs of the investigation being conducted at the moment.

“If our investigation is sufficient to that extent, then that is enough, there is no need to extend the remand,” he told reporters after the Appreciation Ceremony of the Inspector-General of Police of Noble Officers at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre, today.

Yesterday, the remand period of the four individuals who were arrested last Friday was extended by another three days to assist in the investigation into the case.

On the investigation into Khairy Jamaluddin over his statement on the existence of an additional document allowing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, Razarudin said it would be completed within seven days.

“The investigation will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor and the Attorney General’s Chambers to continue the investigation or if there are other suggestions for the investigation,” he said.

Last Friday, Datuk Suraya Yaacob, who is the political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and Nor Azrina Surip, who is the political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, lodged police reports against Khairy.

They claimed that the statement issued by Khairy linking the two ministers was untrue and had slandered the ministers, and caused an atmosphere of panic among the people to the point of possibly threatening national peace.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said the police had not received any report regarding the alleged leaking of the minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting on social media.

“No report was lodged and no investigation was carried out (on the matter),” he said. — Bernama