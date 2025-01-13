KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Government preparations to implement the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 that began yesterday was at the best level to ensure that it goes well, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

This included accommodation, health and food provided to the trainees, he added.

“Today’s programme is a pioneer programme and there will be three more series of PLKN training this year, which we will study their implementation and conduct improvements if there is anything lacking,” he told reporters after meeting the trainees at the Territorial Army 515th Regiment Camp here yesterday.

During his speech at the meeting session, he congratulated the trainees for volunteering to attend the programme, and said that the programme would instil unity and patriotism among them.

“Our country is a multiracial country, our strength can only be when everyone has the spirit of respecting one another, tolerance as what our Prime Minister said not only in terms of just knowing each other but loving one another, only then can our country be strong,” he said.



Mohamed Khaled also inspected the food hall and trainees’ living area.

Yesterday, a total of 120 trainees registered themselves at the camp for the programme, which is aimed at building patriotism, national unity and character among the youth in Malaysia and equip them with the resilience to face life’s challenges through physical and mental training. — Bernama