KOTA BARU, Jan 12 — Amendments to the Shariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) Kelantan 2019 will be tabled this July, says Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said two committees — the main committee and the technical committee — were currently holding meetings and carrying out preparatory work ahead of the tabling of the amendments.

“We have outlined a framework for these committees to ensure compliance with the constitutional framework and laws applicable in Malaysia.

“The state government has its methods and approaches to draft Shariah laws, which will be tabled in July this year,” he told reporters after officiating the 2024 ‘Kelantanku Bersih’ Day celebration at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here, today.

Mohamed Fadzli said a convention was previously held at Balai Islam to gather valuable input for reviewing the annulled enactments and devising suitable amendments in line with constitutional and legal frameworks in the country.

“We do not want any individuals or parties to challenge us, claiming inconsistency with the constitution or the jurisdiction of the Kelantan State Assembly (DUN).

“These two committees are supported by experts from various legal sectors, public and private higher learning institutions, and government departments,” he added.

In March last year, the Kelantan State Assembly approved a motion to redraft 16 offences under the Shariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) Kelantan 2019, which were declared null and void by the Federal Court on Feb 9 last year.

Previously, a nine-judge panel led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ruled by an 8-1 majority to annul the enactment after granting the petition filed by lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Tengku Abdul Rahman. — Bernama