KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 – A total of 109 road users across Malaysia died last year in accidents involving domestic animals and livestock, according to police.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri was quoted saying there were 14,560 animal-related accidents nationwide last year, with 13,877 incidents causing vehicle damage, serious injuries (30) and minor injuries (544).

“Livestock owners or animal caretakers who neglect safety can face action depending on the severity of the case under Section 289 of the Penal Code for negligence in handling animals, and Rule 33 of the Road Traffic Rules LN 166/59, which requires animals to be properly managed,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

He said their studies showed a rising trend in accidents caused by animals crossing roads, raising concerns among road users.

Therefore, he added, all parties, especially owners, must take responsibility to ensure their livestock does not disrupt traffic flow or endanger road users.

This comes as police statistics showed over 1,700 animal-related accidents occurred in Terengganu, Kelantan, and Pahang last year, averaging five cases daily.

Key highways like the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) and Gua Musang routes remain hotspots, with Terengganu recording 774 cases, including four fatal accidents.

In Kelantan, Gua Musang logged the most cases at 222, while Pahang reported 38 cases last year, with five fatal accidents in Kuantan alone.