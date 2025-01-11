ALOR SETAR, Jan 10 — A seven-year-old boy with autism is missing, believed to have fallen into a drain near his home in Taman Tunku Tabor, here yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Zone 1 chief Senior Fire Officer I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim said 11 firefighters from the Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene following a distress call at 7.30 pm.

“The boy’s mother said that his clothes and shoes were found by the drain about 200 metres from their home,” he said in a statement tonight.

Ahmad Aminuddin said that they have started a search and rescue operation in the area around the drain, which is estimated to be about 1.5 metres deep.

“The drain is connected to Sungai Kedah behind the Kedah State Museum... the operation is ongoing at the location, and further information will be provided as it becomes available,” he added. — Bernama