KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A woman, believed to be a foreign national, was found dead with multiple stab wounds by the roadside in a forested area in Rawang on Jan 2.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the police received a report about the discovery of the woman’s body at 10.37 am.

“The victim was wearing a black collared t-shirt with the words ‘Johny Walker’ and black shorts.

“Stab wounds were found on the victim’s neck, chest, and back,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The body was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Noor Ariffin appealed to anyone with information on the case to contact investigating officer ASP Ikhwanizam Ismail at 019-6000468 or the Gombak police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222. — Bernama