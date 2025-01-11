KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today addressed the issue surrounding the so-called “royal addendum” in the case of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest case, rejecting claims that the government had concealed the relevant documents.

Speaking at the Muhibbah Madani Programme in Bandar Perda in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, Berita Harian reported that Anwar explained he felt the need to clarify the matter.

“This matter is not something we are hiding. We must understand how the law functions,” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar also said that the documents concerning the addendum were submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), not to him or any member of the Pardons Board.

He added that after the change in the Agong, the letter was forwarded to the Istana Negara, as the King chairs the Pardons Board.

He also pointed out that the decision on Najib’s pardon was simply advice from the AGC to the previous Agong, which he attended.

“Any decision made is at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but it is decided during the Pardons Board meetings, not outside them,” he added.

Anwar further confirmed that he is no longer a member of the Pardons Board, having been appointed before 2023 when he served as Federal Territories minister. After that, he appointed Dr Zaliha Mustafa to attend meetings in his place.

The prime minister also reiterated that Najib’s legal team could still appeal to the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, adding that the King had already issued a statement regarding the appeal process.

Anwar detailed that anyone sentenced to prison could submit an appeal to the Sultan of their state after three years, or in Kuala Lumpur, to the Agong. The Pardons Board would then assess the appeal, which could include health and prison reports, and decide whether to reduce the sentence or reject it.

On Najib’s case, Anwar said that the issue was not raised during the Pardons Board meeting he attended last year.

He said that he raised the matter himself to give the Agong the opportunity to decide.

Anwar also said that the final decision on Najib’s pardon rested with the Agong.

He noted that the King had postponed the decision twice, reducing the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million and the prison sentence from 12 years to six years in January.

According to Buletin TV3, the prime minister also criticised the Opposition for using the addendum issue for political gain.

He pointed out that while PAS had heavily criticised Najib in the past, they were now supporting him for purely political reasons.

“Where are the principles? Where is Islam? Where is the Malay spirit?” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar went on to say that Najib’s detention, prosecution, and imprisonment took place under the administrations of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, respectively, not under his leadership.

Earlier this week, the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, acting as the Secretariat to the Pardons Board, clarified that it had not received any official communication from the Palace regarding the addendum.

It further stated that any misleading public statements regarding the role of the Pardons Board were inappropriate and could lead to legal action.

The division emphasised the importance of preserving the integrity of the Pardons Board and ensuring that accurate information is conveyed to the public.