GEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Penang’s unique cultural identity will be protected amid rapid development such as the construction of its first LRT line and the Penang International Airport expansion project.

He said Penang has its own unique heritage identity that should be protected when it comes to implementing infrastructure projects.

“Penangites are sentimental so even though they want development, at the same time, they want to keep the old and the nostalgic to maintain the state’s identity,” he said in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Penang Mutiara LRT line project at Sungai Pinang here today.

Due to this, he said any development in Penang has to be in line with the local culture and its unique identity.

He referred to the issue of the proposed LRT depot that will be built at the Pesta Site in Sungai Nibong.

“I have asked that the chief minister discuss with the relevant parties on how we can make some changes if needed, to save the site, if not the whole site but even a portion of it,” he said.

He said many Penangites are sentimental about the Pesta site, just like how they are sentimental about the nasi kandar.

He gave the assurance that the issue will be given serious consideration as these are views by the people.

He also said the Mutiara LRT would not be like any other LRT in the world.

“We have to plan the line in a way to make it uniquely Penang even though the same trains and tracks are used like everywhere else,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar reminded the LRT project owner, MRT Corp to ensure they maintained a clean, transparent and efficient record in managing the project without any leaks.

He called for the project to be expedited and also for the Penang International Airport expansion project to be expedited.

The Mutiara LRT line was approved by the federal government in March 2024 and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) was appointed as the project developer and asset owner.

The LRT will span a total of 29.5 kilometres, with 21 stations, including a provisional station at Penang South Reclamation Island A (PSR-A).

The alignment begins at PSR-A with two lines, extending from PSR-A to Komtar and the other from PSR-A to Penang Sentral.

Both lines will work in unison, with trains running alternately, ensuring smooth, efficient transportation for all commuters.

MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the first contract will be signed for the first segment of the project this Monday.

He said works will start after the signing of the contract and more details will be released on that day.

The Mutiara LRT line is expected to begin operations in December 2031.