KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported a new case of Mpox, marking the first recorded case in Malaysia this year, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 12.

MOH confirmed in a statement that the case involves a 24-year-old Malaysian man who had travelled abroad within the past 21 days.

“This new case, reported on January 10, brings the total number of Mpox cases to 12 since July 2023.

“Nine cases were reported in 2023, two in 2024, and one this year,” the statement said.

According to MOH, all reported cases are of clade II.

The ministry also said that the patient is currently stable and receiving care in a hospital.

“MOH will continue to monitor the Mpox situation both locally and internationally, with updates provided as needed.

“The public is advised to stay informed through official channels by following MOH’s social media accounts,” the statement concluded.

For more information, the government’s Mpox FAQ is available here.



