KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A 64-year-old man sustained burns while attempting to escape a fire that destroyed his home near Longwan, Sultan Abdul Halim Highway in Alor Setar earlier today.

Jalan Raja Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Wan Azizul Hakim Wan Jaafar, said firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a distress call at 2.19pm, as reported by New Straits Times.

“Upon arrival, we found the fire had engulfed a double-storey house, resulting in 90 per cent destruction,” Wan Azizul said in a statement.

He added that the fire suppression operations continued until the situation was fully under control.

The man suffered burns on 20 per cent of his hands and body during the incident.

The cause of the fire and the estimated losses are still under investigation.