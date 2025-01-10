KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will hold talks with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to find the best solution regarding the demands and problems faced by the commission’s employees.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said it had held discussions with the Suhakam Workers’ Union (KPPSHM) and that they have agreed not to go ahead with the picketing that was scheduled for today.

“It is understood that the picket was planned due to several matters involving demands for salary increments and the allegedly different performance assessment system.

“Cuepacs will bring this matter up for discussion with Suhakam to resolve this in a comprehensive manner and for the good of all parties involved,” he said.

Adnan said that, as such, Cuepacs has asked Suhakam chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus and the Prime Minister’s Department to allow negotiations to be held immediately to resolve the issue.

Adnan also urged all Suhakam staff to continue to serve as usual and in a professional manner while negotiations are carried out. — Bernama