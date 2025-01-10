KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to go out and inspect the dilapidated business areas around Jalan Masjid India which are in need of improvement.

He said the rows of shops and stalls, including those that have been established a long time ago in the area, are the main tourist attractions in the capital that need attention.

“The shops appeared damaged; some are in bad condition. I am asking DBKL, the Regional Ministry to look into it and expedite (repair). This area attracts a lot of people

“This can be done and settled using the fast-track method to provide the comfort of visitors and at the same time, help petty traders and hawkers develop their businesses,” he told reporters after spending about 15 minutes inspecting the area.

Earlier, Anwar performed Friday prayers at Masjid India which was attended by over 5,000 worshippers with a sermon titled ‘Memuliakan Rejab, Menggarap Mustajab’ delivered by Imam Nasrul Haq Abdul Latif. — Bernama