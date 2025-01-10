KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today performed Friday prayers at Masjid India, here.

Anwar arrived at about 1.20 pm and was greeted by the mosque management. Members of the congregation also took the opportunity to shake hands and take pictures with the country’s number one leader.

Before performing the prayer, Friday and 5,000 congregants listened to the Friday sermon, with the title “Memuliakan Rejab, Menggarap Mustajab” delivered by imam Nasrul Haq Abdul Latif.

The content of the sermon was to remind the congregation, among others, of the four ‘haram’ months in the Muslim Hijri calendar.

They are the months of Zulkaedah, Zulhijjah, Muharram and Rajab which have a special position because the reward for good deeds is multiplied.

Masjid India was established 160 years ago and was built by Indian Muslim traders who did business in the area (now known as Jalan Masjid India) in 1863.

Visits to selected mosques across the country have become part of Anwar’s routine every Friday since leading the government in November 2022. — Bernama