MIRI, Jan 10 — An escaped pet snake’s attempt to enjoy the great outdoors here was cut short last night when it was quickly captured by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel.

Lutong Fire Station chief Henry Jugah said a call came in at 8.29pm from the snake’s owner at Taman Greenville, Desa Senadin, located around 7km away from the station.

He said the owner had requested help to capture the massive reptile, which had somehow escaped its cage.

“Upon arrival at the location, we were told that the escaped pet was an albino python.

“The team used a snake snare and successfully secured it,” Henry said in a statement.

He said the python measured 10 feet in length and weighed 30kg.

“The python was later handed over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC),” he said.

He added that as pythons are categorised as protected animals, the snake had to be handed over to SFC. — The Borneo Post