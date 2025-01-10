PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The number of unemployed in November 2024 decreased to 546,700 with an unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent, according to the November 2024 Labour Force Statistics released today.

This marks a 0.9 per cent drop from the 551,400 people unemployed in October 2024.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said Malaysia’s strong economic performance towards the end of 2024 contributed to greater stability in the country’s labour market by November 2024.

“Therefore, the labour force in November 2024 strengthened further with an increase of 0.1 per cent to record 17.29 million people (October 2024: 17.27 million people). The labour force participation rate remained unchanged at 70.5 per cent, as in the prior month,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the number of employed people showed an upward trend, increasing by 0.2 per cent to 16.75 million people in November 2024 compared to 16.72 million in October 2024.

He said the majority of those employed in November 2024 were in the employees’ category, constituting 74.9 per cent, where this category experienced a marginal increase of 0.1 per cent, bringing the total to 12.54 million people (October 2024: 12.53 million people).

There was also an upward trend in the category of own-account workers, with a 0.4 per cent increase to 3.11 million people compared to 3.10 million people in October 2024.

On the unemployment situation in November, he stated that those who were available for work and actively seeking jobs, or the actively unemployed, comprised 79.8 per cent of the total unemployed persons.

“This group registered a decrease of 0.9 per cent to 436,200 people (October 2024: 440,000 people).

In November 2024, the youth unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 stood at 10.4 per cent, registering 300,600 unemployed youths (October 2024: 10.4 per cent; 301,500 people).

The unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 30 posted a decline of 0.1 percentage point to 6.2 per cent, with 415,600 unemployed youths compared to the preceding month (October 2024: 6.3 per cent; 420,200 persons). — Bernama