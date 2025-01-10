KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Two suspects detained in connection with a group armed robbery in Muar, which recently went viral on social media, will be brought before the Muar Magistrates Court today.

Johor police chief, Datuk M Kumar, said the local suspects face charges under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery, according to a report published in Malay national daily Berita Harian today.

They are also charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using weapons and Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for repeat drug offenders.

“The investigation papers have been submitted to the Johor Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has instructed charges against the two male suspects.

“One of them also faces charges under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motor vehicle theft and Section 448 for house trespass in a separate incident reported in Kota Tinggi,” Kumar said in a statement today.

On December 17 last year, an armed gang robbery in Muar left a 32-year-old businessman and his 60-year-old father injured.

A CCTV recording of the incident quickly went viral on several social media platforms after the incident was reported.

“At 5.30pm, the victims noticed two armed male suspects, wielding a machete and a crowbar, leaving their house and fleeing in a white Perodua Myvi parked within the compound.

“A scuffle ensued during the suspects’ escape, leaving the victims with injuries to their hands, shoulders, and legs. The incident resulted in losses amounting to approximately RM3,500,” he explained.

Kumar added that on December 20, at around 11 pm, police arrested the two male suspects along with a local woman, aged between 34 and 35, in Sungkai, Perak.

“Various items believed to be linked to the case, including an iPad belonging to the victim and weapons used during the robbery, were seized,” he said.