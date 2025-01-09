PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The public can now access government and government-linked services at Alamanda shopping mall in Putrajaya starting today, thanks to the Kiosk Sentuhan Madani project.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the opening of six fully digital kiosks — provided by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), mydigitalID, Pos Malaysia, the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil announced that this will not be the only location for these digital services.

“We were informed that the second set will be placed in KL Sentral,” he said.

“The chief secretary will announce subsequent plans at a later date,” he added while speaking to reporters at Alamanda Shopping Centre today.

The services offered include:

EPF

Checking savings balance

Updating personal information

Account registration

Updating TAC mobile phone number

Fingerprint authentication

MyDigital ID

Registering MyDigital ID for single sign-on

Revoking MyDigital ID

Pos Malaysia

Payment of water, electricity, telecommunication, and mass media bills

Education loan payment

Quit rent payment

TEKUN, PKNS, KPKT, SPP instalments

SSM

Business registration certificate renewal

Purchase of business information

Payment of business registration compound

EzBiz user account activation

Various payments: Taxes, bills, education loans

TNB

Paying electricity bills

Payments related to supply requests

Internet bill payment (ALLO City Broadband)

JPJ

Motor vehicle licence renewal (LKM) for private vehicles

Printout and copy of vehicle ownership certificate (VOC)

First printout and copy of motor vehicle licence (LKM)

Review and payment of summons

Checking vehicle information, Malaysian driving licence (LMM), and insurance information

Fahmi also expressed hope that corporations would contribute to this initiative as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“I was made to understand that the cost is not very high, and with the collaboration of certain parties, we are confident that locations like shopping malls and places with high foot traffic are suitable sites to place various government services, in line with the Malaysia Madani principle,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Director of the Madani Monitoring Unit at the Prime Minister’s Office, Mohd Khalid Mohamed Latiff, said the kiosk brings together more than 90 government services through six kiosks from different agencies and companies.

Anwar previously stated that the Madani Kiosk Initiative was launched to bring together various government service kiosks at 38 focal areas, such as shopping centres, enabling citizens to access government services outside of office hours.



