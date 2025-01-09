KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that 2025 will be a challenging year for Malaysia, with several key initiatives and regional partnerships in the pipeline to help navigate these difficulties.

Anwar, who also serves as the finance minister, emphasized that strengthening cooperation with neighboring South-east Asian countries will be pivotal in tackling the challenges ahead.

“The year 2025 is proving to be a highly challenging one for us, and we are starting it with a rather strong impact,” he said.

Highlighting Malaysia’s role within the region, Anwar pointed to ongoing collaborations, including a major project with Singapore.

“For example, strengthening collaborative relationships with our neighbouring partners. With Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, we are launching a massive project, the construction of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, which will also become a focal point of strength for Johor, Singapore, and its surrounding areas,” he added.

Anwar also noted the upcoming visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which underscores the importance of Malaysia’s engagement with its regional partners.

“Shortly, the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will be visiting for work. He will have lunch with me before returning home,” Anwar said.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Prime Minister shared that Malaysia intends to leverage its strategic position as a central hub for electricity, talent, and supply chain diversification.

“For this year, we plan to double down on Malaysia’s geographical centrality as a conduit for electricity, talent and supply chain diversification,” he said.

He also stressed Malaysia’s focus on advancing key sectors such as oil and gas, semiconductors, and Islamic finance. “At the same time, we want to refine our expertise in oil and gas, semiconductor, and Islamic finance so we can be global market leaders in each field,” Anwar said.

Anwar further highlighted that Malaysia’s neutrality and openness to partnerships make the country a natural hub for regional and global collaboration.

“It’s our neutrality and openness for partnership that makes us a natural hub for all,” he added.

On Malaysia’s role within the broader regional context, Anwar noted the country’s leadership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

“Asean is projected to be the fourth largest economic bloc in the world. The lion’s share of global growth will stem from a combination of ASEAN, India, and China, resulting in a burgeoning middle class and a growing influence over decision-making,” he said.



