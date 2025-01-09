GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — The police have safely removed a suspicious object that resembled an explosive found at Lebuh Sungai Pinang earlier today.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said reports of the suspicious object at Lebuh Sungai Pinang 7 were made at about 9.50am.

A bomb disposal unit and the state police contingent’s forensic team conducted an investigation at the site after receiving the report.

“The object was rendered safe at about 11.50am,” he said in a statement.

He said initial investigations revealed the object was made of paper, wire and cement.

He confirmed that it did not contain any explosives.

Abdul Rozak said the site was declared safe and reopened to the public at 12.15pm.

The police bomb disposal unit using a device to investigate the suspicious object. — Picture courtesy of police

“Nobody was injured and there was no damage to property,” he said.

He reminded the public not to speculate or spread false information about the incident as it could cause unnecessary alarm.