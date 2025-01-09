TANAH MERAH, Jan 9 — Two men were killed while another suffered minor injuries in a three-motorcycle collision at Jalan Batu Hitam, Kampung Batang Bergedik here at 8.30 pm yesterday.

Tanah Merah District police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said Abdul Karim Mat Jusoh, 45, died at the scene while Muhammad Alif Zaqhwan, 18, was pronounced dead at the Tanah Merah Hospital.

“Muhammad Alif was riding a Yamaha 135LC from Gual Ipoh when he lost control of his machine and veered into the opposite lane.

“He then collided head-on with the Honda EX5 ridden by Abdul Karim, who was coming from Kampung Peralla towards Gual Ipoh,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Haki said the third victim, who was astride a Modenas Kriss, was behind Abdul Karim but could not stop in time and crashed into Muhammad Alif, who was on the ground, resulting in him falling onto the road and suffering minor injuries.

He said the bodies of Muhammad Alif and Abdul Karim were taken to the Tanah Merah Hospital while the injured victim was taken to the Gual Ipoh Health Clinic.

Mohd Haki, who said that the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, also urged those who witnessed the accident to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Mohd Afiq Mohd Sulaiman at 013-3533653. — Bernama