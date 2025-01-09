KOTA KINABALU, Jan 9 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun expressed his full confidence in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating corruption allegations involving assemblymen from the coalition, including himself.

He made this statement in response to remarks by Parti Warisan (Warisan) vice president Terrence Siambun, who recently stated that Warisan is not interested in discussing a potential coalition with GRS due to the ongoing mining bribery scandal, except with two GRS component parties, namely STAR and PBS.

“I think we should have full confidence in the MACC to carry out their investigation. I must say that I am more than happy to cooperate.

“I have even volunteered to go to the MACC to give a statement without being summoned. Even if they didn’t plan to call me, I volunteered to go there because, honestly, I have nothing to hide,” he said.

Masidi added that there had been no follow-up after he voluntarily gave his statement, and he had since moved on from the matter to focus on his responsibilities.

“This is just a minor irritation that will fade over time. It shouldn’t distract you from carrying out your duties.

“At the end of the day, as an elected assemblyman, your job is to serve the people. Let the MACC handle their investigation, and I am confident they will do so fairly. Once again, I am more than willing to provide further statements if required,” he said to reporters after officiating the Presentation of Lion Heads Ceremony to the Chinese Community at Hakka Hall today.

Recently, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki Azam Baki said the commission aimed to wrap up its investigation into the corruption scandal before the end of January.

He told Malaysiakini, MACC investigators working on the case have been instructed to complete and submit their investigation findings to the agency’s deputy public prosecutor “as soon as possible”.

On the topic of a potential coalition among local parties in Sabah, Masidi stated that there was no need for discussions if the parties involved were uninterested.

Referring to statements from STAR and PBS, Masidi noted that both parties also seemed uninterested in forming a coalition with Warisan. — The Borneo Post