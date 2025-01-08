KUCHING, Jan 8 — A woman was injured and lost her baby in an accident at the Kampung Opar junction, KM5 Jalan Bau-Lundu yesterday.

Bau police chief DSP Dr Daram Ruer said a report on the accident involving a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle and a car was received around 5.30pm.

He said the woman was driving straight when her car was involved in a collision with the 4WD, which was attempting to turn right towards Bau.

“As a result of the accident, the woman, who was 35 weeks and two days pregnant, suffered internal injuries, and the baby was confirmed deceased at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The woman is still receiving treatment in the emergency ward at SGH,” he said in a statement today.

Daram said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to come forward to assist in the investigation or contact their nearest police station,” he added. — The Borneo Post