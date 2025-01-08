KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed his deepest condolences to all those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Facebook, the Prime Minister also expressed Malaysia’s solidarity with the government and people of China following the tragic disaster.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the communities grappling with loss and destruction. May they find the strength, courage, and support needed to endure and recover during this difficult time,” Anwar said.

He also extended Malaysia’s support to Nepal, where the earthquake’s tremors were also strongly felt, as both nations face the challenges of rebuilding and healing in the aftermath of the calamity.

According to international media reports, at least 53 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet in southern China, near the Nepalese border on Tuesday.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam and West Bengal. — Bernama



