GEORGE TOWN, Jan 8 — This year’s iconic Pesta Pulau Pinang is expected to be the final edition held at the Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, with plans to relocate the event to a new venue for the next edition.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow explained that the move was necessitated by the involvement of part of the festival site in the development of the Mutiara Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line.

“The 2025 edition will likely mark the last celebration at this historic venue, as part of the Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong is being incorporated into the Mutiara LRT Line project,” Chow said.

“While this signifies progress towards a more developed and efficient Penang, the spirit and purpose of the Pesta Pulau Pinang will remain unchanged. Even though the location will change, the essence of the festival as a celebration for Penangites will never fade,” he said at the festival launching ceremony last night.

The festival was officially launched by Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and attended by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Long.

Chow emphasised that the Pesta Pulau Pinang is not just about its location, but also embodies the spirit of Penang’s society – one that values family, culture, unity, and innovation.

Since its inception in 1966, the Pesta Pulau Pinang has evolved into an annual tourism highlight, becoming a source of pride for Penangites. It has grown to attract not only locals but also a diverse range of domestic and international visitors.

In addition, Chow shared that the state government has allocated RM4.5 million for the operation of the Pesta Pulau Pinang 2024/2025. This allocation covers the costs of operations, infrastructure maintenance, repairs, and various improvements to enhance the festival experience.

The ongoing festival, themed ‘Nostalgia Pesta,’ will run for 44 days, concluding on Feb 2, with an anticipated turnout of 500,000 visitors.

As of Jan 4, the festival has already welcomed over 150,000 visitors and generated RM745,840 in ticket sales. — Bernama