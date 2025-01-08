KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 – Police have recorded statements from 59 individuals to assist in the investigation against Hannah Yeoh’s book titled Becoming Hannah: A Personal Journey.

Sinar Harian cited Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa saying 182 police reports have been lodged in connection with the matter.

“So far, statements from 59 individuals have been recorded to aid the investigation,” Rusdi was quoted saying.

“The statement from the Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, has not yet been taken, and no date has been set for it.”

Sinar Harian reported that several groups had lodged police reports against the book, urging for the Home Ministry to ban it for allegedly posing danger to national security.

Last month, the groups had called for Yeoh to resign after the High Court here dismissed her defamation suit against former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan.

The court ruled on Monday, December 23, that Yeoh failed to prove the defendant’s statements were defamatory.

Yeoh filed the defamation suit in 2020 over Musa’s remarks made during a forum at Universiti Teknologi Mara on January 30 that year.

She alleged that Musa falsely claimed she wrote her book to turn Malaysia into a Christian nation, had links with evangelists and Jews to undermine Islam and Malaysia, and prioritised her interests over the nation’s.

Yeoh said that the statements were untrue, baseless, and made with malicious intent to damage her reputation.