PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Attorney-General Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar today refused to comment about the purported royal addendum that could allow convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his six-year jail sentence outside of Kajang Prison.

Mohd Dusuki kept a tight lip when approached by reporters after the Opening of the Legal Year ceremony today, for response to the Court of Appeal’s decision last Monday.

“No, no, no.

“I will not comment,” he was quoted by national news agency Bernama.

His predecessor, Tan Sri Ahmad Terriruddin Mohd Salleh, now a Federal Court judge, also chose not to address the question when approached by the press today.

In a 2-1 majority decision, the Court of Appeal decided that Najib should be given leave to have his court challenge heard by the High Court and for a new judge to preside over it.

