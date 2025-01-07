SEREMBAN, Jan 7 — The Negeri Sembilan government today announced a special financial aid of RM200 in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri for nearly 50,000 civil servants working in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that the aid, which will be distributed before March, is being implemented for the first time and involves all civil servants, including those from federal departments, teachers, police, firefighters and military personnel, working in the state, with an allocation of nearly RM10 million.

“This initiative is hoped to serve as motivation and encouragement for every civil servant to continue providing the best service to the people.

“However, it also comes with a greater responsibility for us to strive to improve the effectiveness of the public service delivery system for the benefit and well-being of the people in the state,” he said at the State Government Administration Assembly 2025, attended by approximately 1,500 state civil servants at the Seremban City Hall today.

Also present were the State Secretary Datuk Zafir Ibrahim, and senior state executive council member Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that the state government is also ‘appointing’ all the civil servants as ambassadors to help promote Negeri Sembilan in conjunction with the Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026.

He stressed that the tourism sector is a sustainable and resilient economic source for the state, as it has shown a remarkable increase in tourist arrivals by 30 per cent, reaching 15 million people in 2023, compared to 11.5 million the previous year.

“We are preparing and ready to host the Visit Negeri Sembilan Year, alongside Visit Malaysia Year, in 2026. This year, we are targeting 20 million tourist arrivals, compared to 17 million in 2024.

“The state government has also outlined tourism segments with 60 per cent allocated to beach tourism, 30 per cent to eco-tourism, and 10 per cent to cultural, heritage, and traditional tourism,” he said.

Aminuddin also proposed to the Negeri Sembilan Tourism Board (LPNS) to provide initiatives and suitable packages to assist civil servants in the state with this promotion. — Bernama