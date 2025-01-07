KOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 — There has been no official deliberation or decision within Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) or Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) regarding the suggestion for Parti Warisan (Warisan) to join the coalition.

GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai clarified that the suggestion to invite Warisan to join GRS came from certain individual leaders and did not reflect the official stance of the coalition.

He was responding to queries from the media and GRS supporters, particularly from PBS, who were seeking clarity on the coalition’s position following recent remarks on the matter.

Joniston stressed that while GRS welcomes the idea of uniting local parties for the benefit of Sabah, it is important to note that there are processes to be followed, and this matter has not been formally discussed or decided within the party or coalition.

“This is an opinion expressed by some individuals, but it has not been brought to the table for discussion among GRS or PBS leadership,” said Joniston, who is also the PBS information chief.

“We appreciate the interest in strengthening Sabah’s political framework, but we urge supporters and the public to avoid jumping to conclusions based on individual opinions,” he added.

The suggestion for Warisan to join GRS surfaced after its president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal was reported as saying that GRS had repeatedly declined offers to collaborate ahead of the upcoming state election.

In response, PBS Youth chief Christopher Mandut suggested that Warisan apply to join GRS and the coalition’s Supreme Council would deliberate on the application.

Christopher also emphasised that uniting local parties would benefit Sabah, provided all parties prioritise unity over differences. — The Borneo Post