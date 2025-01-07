KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Police have dismantled a fraud and forgery syndicate offering fire extinguisher maintenance services in Bagan Datuk, arresting 10 individuals during a series of raids.

Acting Perak police chief Deputy Commissioner Zulkafli Sariaat said the syndicate was exposed after the arrests of nine men and one woman, aged between 21 and 35, in four raids conducted in Bagan Datuk and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, between January 1 and 5.

“A complainant alleged that two men offered fire extinguisher maintenance services at his premises for RM100 per extinguisher,” Zulkafli said in a statement today, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

“An inspection by the Hutan Melintang Fire and Rescue Station revealed that the electronic Fire Extinguisher inspection System (eFEiS) stickers on the extinguishers were fake and not recorded in the system.

“Further checks also found that the company was neither appointed nor registered with the Fire and Rescue Department to carry out fire extinguisher maintenance work.”

He added that the arrests helped solve at least six cases involving a total loss of RM89,000, reported by victims in Bagan Datuk and Kampar districts.

He also said the syndicate targeted business premises across Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Zulkafli said police seized 89 fire extinguishers, four mobile phones, seven eFEiS stickers, three cars and two fake contractor certificates during the raids.

“Members of the syndicate arrested are suspected of working as employees tasked with securing clients at business premises.

“They are also believed to have offered fire extinguisher maintenance services, renewed eFEiS stickers, supplied fake eFEiS stickers, and operated the company involved in the business,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.