KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Former research assistant to a politician, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, has submitted a representation to the Attorney General (AG) seeking to dismiss a drug trafficking charge against him.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad informed High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin that the prosecution has received the representation, dated Jan 2.

“Today is set for case mention, and we have just received the representation from the defence lawyer. Therefore, we request a date to obtain a decision on it,” Noor Dayana said.

Muhammed Yusoff’s lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali confirmed the matter and requested a trial date.

Muhammad Jamil then scheduled five days for the trial, from April 7 to 11.

Muhammed Yusoff, 32, was accused of trafficking 305 gm of cannabis, found in his vehicle near the surau at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters at 10.15 am on Sept 6, 2024.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a sentence of life imprisonment and at least 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing two imitation firearms by the roadside near a condominium on Jalan Bukit Kiara at 9.25 am the same day.

The charge was framed under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, which provides for a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama