KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained eight individuals, including six vehicle inspectors, over allegations of corruption linked to a vehicle-inspection syndicate.

The suspects, aged between their 30s and 50s, were arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya between 12pm and 11pm yesterday.

“The six vehicle inspectors involved have since been released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded,” said a source familiar with the investigation.

“Meanwhile, two other individuals were remanded for five days from January 11 to facilitate further investigations,” the source said.

The New Straits Times reported that the arrests followed interrogations involving an agent handed over by the Road Transport Department (RTD) recently.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha issued the remand order at the Putrajaya Magistrates Court earlier today.

“We have opened investigations under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009,” said MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya.

Ahmad Khusairi also confirmed that nine individuals have been arrested so far and did not rule out the possibility of additional arrests.

The investigation stemmed from a January 3 arrest of a man suspected of paying bribes to approve heavy vehicle inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

A strategic collaboration between the MACC and RTD led to the arrest.

Preliminary findings revealed the suspect allegedly paid several hundred ringgit per vehicle in exchange for inspection approvals.

On December 30, 2024, a surprise RTD inspection at the Wangsa Maju Puspakom centre uncovered an unsafe vehicle that had passed inspection.

Officers also discovered several lorries with unsafe retread tyres awaiting inspection.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said four Wangsa Maju branch employees were summoned by RTD for questioning over allegations that a vehicle was approved despite failing to meet safety standards.

“Only two staff were called up to give their statements,” Mahmood said on January 2.

The investigation remains ongoing, with MACC and RTD continuing efforts to strengthen compliance at vehicle inspection centres.