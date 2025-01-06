KUCHING, Jan 6 — Everyone must stay vigilant and adopt preventive measures against potential viral outbreaks, in light of the human metapneumovirus (hMPV) situation in China, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian reminded.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, emphasised the need for caution and proactive measures as well as to reflect on the lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Viruses like hMPV are not new, but the outbreak reminds us of their potential threat.

“hMPV is actually even worse because unlike Covid-19, hMPV has no vaccine or specific treatment, making it even more critical to focus on prevention and monitoring,” he said of the virus that is currently spreading in China and which has gained global attention.

“Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to declare the outbreak an emergency, Sarawak is ready to step up measures if needed, with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and public health authorities on standby,” he assured.

“We’re continuously assessing the situation and have activated our Public Health Ordinance to ensure rapid response if necessary, and should the outbreak escalate, we’ll implement measures similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Dr Sim said this to reporters after officiating at the eye-dotting ceremony for the Chinese Martial Art Association’s (CMAA) Dragon and Lion Dance Team at the Tua Pek Kong temple, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here.

For that, he advised people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or those who are ‘immunocompromised’ (having low immune system), to be particularly cautious in public spaces.

“Covid-19 taught us valuable lessons about hygiene and preparedness where simple practices like hand washing, wearing face masks, and avoiding crowded places when unwell can significantly reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.”

“For those with flu-like symptoms, wearing a face mask and seeking medical attention if conditions worsen are essential steps to protect both yourself and others,” Dr Sim reminded.

While highlighting the pivotal role of the intensive care unit (ICU) in managing severe cases, he also emphasised on the role of Sarawak’s Infectious Disease Centre and the importance of investing in research and readiness.

Such preparedness, he said, is crucial as the vulnerable groups would need the intensive care the most, if infected.

“Viruses like hMPV have existed for decades but global attention only shifts during crises.

“Thus, we must prepare for potential mutations or outbreaks. A virus is a virus, whether it’s Covid-19, hMPV, or influenza. The precautions remain the same,” he stressed. — The Borneo Post