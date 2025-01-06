GEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — Two imitation machine guns were among the items seized by police during a raid on a terrace house used for processing ketum water in Lintang Bayan near Bayan Lepas here today.

Barat Daya deputy police chief Supt Nermaljit Singh Bakhtawar Singh said other dangerous weapons including a kerambit and a samurai sword, along with 600 packets of processed ketum water were also seized at the house, occupied by a couple.

The man, 47, working as an e-hailing driver, was arrested with his wife, 35, to assist in the investigation.

“This raid was carried out based on public information and intelligence that led us to detect a local man involved in processing ketum water, believed for distribution in the Teluk Bahang and George Town areas,” he said when contacted.

He said the suspect also claimed the weapons found were intended for online sales, but further investigation would be conducted as these are considered dangerous weapons that could cause serious harm if used.

“We are also looking into whether the suspect is involved in other criminal activities,” he added.

He said the suspect admitted to processing ketum leaves as a source of income, using his vehicle to deliver the product to buyers with monthly earnings of up to RM12,000.

Both the husband and wife will be remanded to assist in the investigation. — Bernama