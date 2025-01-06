PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Police will open an investigation paper regarding the gathering held at the Palace of Justice today.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said several individuals would be called in to have their statements recorded to assist in the investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“An estimated 1,200 participants attended, and the situation remained under control with no provocation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, police advised the public not to participate in the solidarity gathering for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Palace of Justice, as it did not have the landowner’s permission.

Today, the Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 majority decision, remitted the case concerning Najib’s claim about the existence of a Royal Addendum, which would allow him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest, to the High Court for a hearing on its merits. — Bernama