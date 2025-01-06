KOTA BHARU, Jan 6 — Police have identified the drug smuggling mastermind following the arrest of a Malaysian suspect in Pekan Sungai Golok, southern Thailand, on Dec 30.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the mastermind, who is from Penang, is currently under the police radar.

He said the 24-year-old male suspect, who was arrested by Thai police recently, is believed to have played a key role in the syndicate’s operations.

“The suspect, who was arrested, hails from Kelantan and has a close relationship with a woman from Laos, who is believed to be his accomplice.

“They are believed to be involved in smuggling drugs supplied from Thailand,” he told reporters after the Kelantan police contingent monthly assembly here today.

Mohd Yusoff said police are trying to identify the other distribution networks involved.

He added that the Malaysian and Thailand police would work closely to monitor and bust such syndicates.

Yesterday, Sungai Golok District police chief Col Pol Jadsadavit Ingprapan confirmed the arrest of a Malaysian on suspicion of smuggling an assortment of drugs valued at RM120,000 in a raid on a premises in Sungai Golok on Dec 30.

He was reported to have said that police seized 1,943 ecstasy pills, 1,510 Erimin 5 pills as well as other types of drugs in the premises. — Bernama