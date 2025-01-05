KOTA BARU, Jan 5 — A Malaysian man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking various types of drugs, with an estimated street value of RM120,000, during a raid on a premises in Sungai Golok, southern Thailand, on December 30.

Sungai Golok district police chief, Colonel Jadsadavit Ingprapan, said that the 24-year-old suspect is believed to be linked to an international drug smuggling syndicate.

During the raid, authorities seized a total of 1,943 ecstasy pills, 1,510 eramin 5 pills, along with several other types of narcotics found at the premises.

“The suspect will be brought before the Narathiwat Regional Court for temporary detention, and his urine sample has been collected for screening at Sungai Golok Hospital,” he said.

“Police are currently investigating the origins of the drugs and examining the suspect’s background to check if he has any prior drug-related offences in Thailand,” he added when contacted today.

Jadsadavit added that the raid is regarded as one of the largest drug seizures by Thai authorities, following a major bust in early November in which 6,000 Yaba pills were confiscated, involving six Malaysians, including a female singer.

“We will continue to intensify efforts to control and dismantle drug smuggling syndicates operating along this border,” he said.

“This seizure underscores the commitment of Thai authorities to combat drug trafficking and ensure security along the borders,” he added. — Bernama