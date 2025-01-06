PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s counsel today produced an unsigned letter said to be issued by the Pahang palace affirming the existence of a “supplementary order” from the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong that would allow the convicted former prime minister to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under “house arrest”.

The letter, dated January 4, was submitted by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah as part of Najib’s application at the Court of Appeal to adduce additional evidence to support his claim of the existence of such a supplementary order.

Muhammad Shafee told the court that the letter was issued by Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman, and was addressed to Najib’s son Datuk Muhammad Nizar.

Reading the content aloud in court, Muhammad Shafee said the letter thereby confirmed the “supplementary order” issued by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah dated January 29, 2024.

The Pahang Ruler was said to have decreed in his letter that he wished for Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

A similar letter, bearing the same date, but which is signed, is currently being shared on social media after Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh uploaded it onto his Facebook page.





MORE TO COME









