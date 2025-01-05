KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A cat was killed by stray dogs at Universiti Malaya’s car park yesterday, marking the latest in a series of feline deaths on campus.

Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said university students saw the dogs attacking the cat around 1.30am and chased the canines away, only to discover the feline had died, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“They buried the carcass and filed a police report,” he was quoted as saying, adding that no investigation would be launched.

A video of the Saturday dog attack on the cat has been posted on TikTok and gone viral.

The university has faced multiple cat deaths starting last month, prompting police to begin an investigation on December 24, 2024.

Two cats were found dead at the Faculty of Business and Economics on December 12 and 16, leading to a report on December 17 by the student union.

Another report on December 20 involved the deaths of four cats across different campus areas.

Police initially suggested stray dogs were responsible for the deaths, though an independent rescuer contested this, pointing to post-mortem findings showing injuries from sharp objects.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Azry Akmar Ayob confirmed that four cats’ bodies showed no human abuse, but wild animal bites, and announced further investigation after post-mortems.



